2017 Easter events and services on Shelter Island

The annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. sharp. The hunt will be at Fireman’s Field, at Cartwright and Burns roads. Kids ages 1 through 8 will be divided into different age groups; prizes will be awarded for most eggs colllected and special silver eggs. The rain date will be Easter Sunday, April 16.

PLEASE NOTE: There will be NO Holy Saturday Vigil this year at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church.

EASTER SERVICES

Our Lady of the Isle R.C.C.

Holy Thursday, April 13: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, April 14: Morning Prayer, 9 a.m.;

Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday, April 15: Morning Prayer, 9 a.m.;

Confession, 3 p.m.; Easter Vigil Mass: 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 16: Mass, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Grace Evangelical Church

Easter Sunday, April 16: Our Lady of the Isle Parish Hall, 11:15 a.m.

Ecumenical Sunrise Service

Easter Sunday, April 16: Camp Quinipet, 6 a.m.

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church

Maundy Thursday, April 13: 7 p.m.

Good Friday, April 14: 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 16: 10:30 a.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

Maundy Thursday, April 13: Liturgy, 6 p.m.

Good Friday, April 14: Liturgy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: First Mass of Easter; Holy Communion is after sunset; Vigil and Solemn Eucharist begins at 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 16: 8 and 10 a.m. (10 a.m. service is a choral Eucharist.)

Comments

comments