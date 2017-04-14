Community

2017 Easter events and services on Shelter Island

by
Featured Story
No Comments

 

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | It was a mad-dash for the stash at the 2016 Easter Egg hunt. This year's event is April 15.

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | It was a 3- and 4-year-old mad-dash for the stash at the 2016 Easter Egg hunt. This year’s event is April 15 at Fireman’s Field.

The annual Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, will take place on Saturday, April 15 at 1 p.m. sharp. The hunt will be at Fireman’s Field, at Cartwright and Burns roads. Kids ages 1 through 8 will be divided into different age groups; prizes will be awarded for most eggs colllected and special silver eggs. The rain date will be Easter Sunday, April 16.

 

  • PLEASE NOTE:  There will be NO Holy Saturday Vigil this year at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. 

EASTER SERVICES

Our Lady of the Isle R.C.C.

Holy Thursday, April 13: Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 7 p.m.

Good Friday, April 14: Morning Prayer, 9 a.m.;

Passion of the Lord: 3 p.m.

Holy Saturday, April 15: Morning Prayer, 9 a.m.;

Confession, 3 p.m.; Easter Vigil Mass: 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 16: Mass, 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Grace Evangelical Church

Easter Sunday, April 16: Our Lady of the Isle Parish Hall, 11:15 a.m.

Ecumenical Sunrise Service

Easter Sunday, April 16: Camp Quinipet, 6 a.m.

Shelter Island Presbyterian Church

Maundy Thursday, April 13: 7 p.m.

Good Friday, April 14: 7 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 16: 10:30 a.m.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church

Maundy Thursday, April 13: Liturgy, 6 p.m.

Good Friday, April 14: Liturgy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 15: First Mass of Easter; Holy Communion is after sunset; Vigil and Solemn Eucharist begins at 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 16: 8 and 10 a.m. (10 a.m. service is a choral Eucharist.)

Comments

comments
,