A celebration for Taylor’s Island

On Greek Independence Day, Saturday, March 25, the Taylor’s Island Foundation honored S. Gregory Taylor (born Soterios Gregorios Tavoulares), the man who bequeathed Taylor’s Island to the Town of Shelter Island.

Foundation directors P.A.T. Hunt and Jim Polychron collaborated with Hanff’s Boatyard, vintage wine collector Steve Jacobs, the Saints Anargyroi, Taxiachis and Gerasimos Greek Orthodox Church, and over 25 exhibiting artists and contributors to hold the first ever Taylor’s Island Foundation Celebration, with all proceeds going to the Taylor’s Island Foundation.

Over 25 exhibiting artists and donors contributed works and other items to the fundraiser, including Plein Air paintings, baluster replicas, photography, handcrafted jewelry, wooden sculptures, and docent tours.

The Taylor’s Island Foundation, established in 2006, is a not-for-profit organization of volunteers dedicated to maintaining Taylor’s Island and the Smith-Taylor Cabin, which was placed on the New York State and National Registers of Historic Places in 2007.

