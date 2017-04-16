An initiative of Shelter Island National Honor Society members Melissa Frasco and Isabella Sherman, “Yoga 4 Peace in the Middle East,” has raised over $300 for the children of Syria. In addition, the National Honor Socieity’s shamrocks sales raised $466 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

A team of NHS students declared April 6 and 7 as RAK days (Random Act of Kindness). Students were asked to follow through on a kindness suggestion that was slipped into their lockers — starting a chain reaction of kindness throughout the school. NHS adviser Janine Mahoney reports that one 3rd grader said she got the “worst” suggestion: Listen to your parents the first time they tell you to do something.

Also at the school, elementary students are participating in a Pennies for Patients campaign to raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Each student has a personal collection box to fill through April 21. Class totals will be reported after an NHS committee trip to the Penny Arcade at TD Bank. Last year the students collectively raised $991.77; the goal this year is to break $1,000.

NHS students will have a build day with Habitat for Humanity on April 22 in Mastic.

The NHS members are opening a third round of T-shirt sales to support the school’s beloved science teacher Mrs. Sharon Gibbs, who has cancer.

The students will participate in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life on Friday, June 2 from 6 p.m. until Saturday at 6 a.m., walking all night long to raise money, because cancer never sleeps.

The support color for Mrs. Gibbs is peach, and the students designed the T-shirt with her in mind. Residents are invited to join the students for a lap or two on the night of the relay. To purchase a T-shirt, visit booster.com/relay-for-life-support-mrs-sharon-queen-bee-gibbs.

