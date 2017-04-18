The League of Women Voters of Shelter Island will host its 10th annual State of the Town luncheon on Sunday, April 23 at the Ram’s Head Inn, it was announced last week by the league president, Lois B. Morris.

Town Supervisor Jim Dougherty will update Islanders on where the town stands fiscally, and address key issues facing the Island. Mr. Dougherty, who is chairman of the East End Supervisors and Mayors Association, will also review challenges and opportunities the Island shares with its neighbors.

Mr. Dougherty will discuss issues pending at the Town Board — water management and quality, rentals, and housing — and will address the status of on-going projects, including efforts to combat tickborne diseases. He will also answer questions posed by those attending.

The luncheon will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 23 at the Ram’s Head Inn. Tickets are $50 in advance or $55 at the door. There will be a cash bar, and a choice of prosciutto-wrapped chicken or grilled swordfish entrée will be served. Reservations and selection of entrée are required and should be sent with checks to the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island, PO Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965.

The League welcomes all Shelter Islanders. For more information visit LWVshelterisland.org.

