Virginia Walker’s poetry included in new volume

Virginia Walker of Hay Beach has a poem in a new collection, “Poets 4 Paris, Poems in Response to November 13, 2015.” The bi-lingual volume of poems in French and English by 35 poets answers the terrorist attacks in Paris with reflections on the meaning of Paris to the world.

Ms. Walker’s poem is entitled “The light from Saint-Denis.” The book is available from Amazon and Walker has donated a copy to the Shelter Island Library.

Virginia Walker reports that Neuron Mirror, a poetry book written with Michael Walsh (1949-2015), has raised over $9,000 for The Lustgarten Foundation for pancreatic cancer research and cure. Ms. Walker hopes to raise $10,000 with the volume.

For information on the book and the work of the Lustgarten Foundation see the website neuronwalker.com or contact Ms. Walker at [email protected]

