In the next concert of the Shelter Island Friends of Music’s 40th season, the young, but already renowned, violinist Eric Silberger will return to the Island for a recital on Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. In his 2014 Friends of Music concert audiences were buoyant in their praise of this wonderful young performer.

Critics from around the world have noted that Mr. Silberger has it all; technique, composure and personality. He has performed with the orchestras of Berlin, St. Petersburg, London, Copenhagen and Munich. He was also a prize-winner in that great test of a violinist’s stature, the 14th triennial Tchaikovsky Competition in Russia.

Blessed with extraordinary talent as a child, Eric was nurtured in the instrument by the greatest of teachers: Dorothy DeLay, Pinchas Zukerman and Itzhak Perlman. Audiences will have a chance to hear Eric perform on a rare Guadignini violin from the mid-18th century.

Please join us on April 22 at 8 p.m. for the concert and reception at the Presbyterian Church, to hear this impeccable virtuoso. One critic has written about Mr. Silberger, “We are on the eve of a great soloist.”

And that soloist is right on our doorstep.

