Weekly Calendar: April 20 — April 27, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

Homemade lava lamps, a youth craft project. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Soccer Clinic, for grades 2 to 6. Meets Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3 to 4 p.m., Fiske Field through June 13. Offered by Colonial Sports Group and sponsored by Shelter Island Recreation Soccer. $120 per player/$200 per family. Register with Garth at Town Rec office or call (631) 749-0978 after 4:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

Student Job Fair, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., Shelter Island School gymnasium. Businesses invited to meet prospective student employees. Reserve a table by contacting Martha Tuthill at (631) 749-0302 extension 139 or [email protected]

Earth Day Craft, for youth. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Entry submissions, for “My Favorite Daffodil” the public class competiton of the Garden Club of Shelter Island’s annual Daffodil Show on April 22. Entries accepted 2 to 6 p.m., Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center. American Daffodil Society judges will be on hand to help identify your blooms.

Friday Night Dialogues, Cara Loriz presents “Seeding a Resilient Future of Food.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

Earth Day celebration, 10 a.m. to noon, Mashomack Preserve. Wear waterproof boots. Register at (631) 749-4219.

Daffodil Show, sponsored by the Garden Club of Shelter Island. 2 to 5 p.m., Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center. Public is invited to particpate in the “My Favorite Daffodil” class.

The Slocan Ramblers, Canadian bluegrass band perform. Shows at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sylvester Manor house concert. $25. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

Shelter Island Friends of Music, violin virtuoso Eric Silberger with Kwan Yi, piano accompanist. 8 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Special post-concert reception. Free. Donations appreciated.

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

10th annual State of the Town Luncheon, noon to 2 p.m., Ram’s Head Inn. Supervisor Jim Dougherty speaks on key issues facing the Island. Q&A follows. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Shelter Island. Tickets $50 in advance/$55 at the door. Cash bar. Reservations and selection of entrée (prosciutto-wrapped chicken or grilled swordfish) required by Monday, April 17 and should be sent with checks to the LWVSI, PO. Box 396, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965. LWVshelterisland.org.

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

Senior Citizen trip, to Tanger Outlet at Deer Park. The bus will leave at 8 a.m. sharp and the cost is $5 round trip. Call Mollie Strugats for details and information at (631) 749-1456.

Cookbook Club, “Quiche,” pick out a recipe and bring a quiche to share. 6 p.m., library. Sign up at (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

Wii U for teens, come play with friends. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

“Yoga 4 Peace in the Middle East,” a yoga class to raise money for Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) to help Syrian children. Sponsored by Shelter Island School National Honor Society members Melissa Frasco and Isabella Sherman. 4 to 5 p.m. American Legion Hall. Dawn Hedberg leads. Donation $15 adults, $10 students. Drop ins and all levels welcome. Bring mat, water and yoga block if possible. Offered Wednesdays through April 26 (no class April 12). For details call Janine Mahoney at (631) 749-0302 extension 133.

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. First in series of eight talks: “The Future of Europe.” 5:30 p.m., library. For details and to order reading materials, call Jocelyn at (631) 749-0042.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

April 21: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

April 24: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

April 24: Fire Commissioners, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.

April 25: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

April 26: ZBA, work session, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

