Across the Moat: Bald eagle’s comeback

After nearly a century of absence, bald eagles are once again nesting on Long Island. On Friday, April 21 at 7:30 p.m. the North Fork Audubon Society will offer a presentation about Bald Eagles on Long Island. The talk will take place at Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic.

Mike Scheibel will cover various aspects of natural history, the former abundance of bald eagles in New York, and how our national symbol was restored to grandeur.

Mr. Scheibel has been the natural resources manager at The Nature Conservancy’s Mashomack Preserve since 1996. Prior to working for TNC, Mike was a senior wildlife biologist for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

During the nearly two decades he worked at the Bureau of Wildlife, in addition to working in traditional game species management with white-tailed deer and waterfowl, he initiated the local endangered species program, surveying and managing a diverse group of non-game species including osprey, bald eagle, piping plover and tiger salamander.

He served as the New York State representative on the federal Roseate Tern Recovery Team and was one of the original authors of the “Roseate Tern Recovery Plan,” of 1989.

All are welcome to come learn about this amazing bird and how the species staged one of the most remarkable conservation success stories of our time. For information, contact (516) 526-9095 or email [email protected]

