On Friday, after nearly 18 months of debate, the Town Board voted to regulate short-term rentals (STRs) on Shelter Island.

In an expected four to one vote, with Supervisor Jim Dougherty casting the lone “no vote,” the Island joins the other East End towns in putting restrictions on STRs.

Those restrictions include, among other provisions, that non-owner occupied residences be registered and licensed by the town; abide by advertising restrictions; and no rental will be allowed more than once in any 14-day period.

Mr. Dougherty had called for legislation that would allow a one-week rental period for STRs, but over the course of several weeks was unable to persuade his four colleagues to agree.

There were impassioned remarks made at Friday’s meeting before the vote by Mr. Dougherty and Councilmen Jim Colligan and Paul Shepherd. Councilwomen Chris Lewis and Amber Brach-Williams had no comment.

For a full story on the vote, look for future posts on this site and in the Reporter’s print edition this Thursday, April 27.

