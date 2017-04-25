Giveaway: Greenport Wines and Spirits gift basket

Northforker.com presents our latest “Experience North Fork” giveaway.

Greenport Wines and Spirits, located at 132 Front Street in Greenport, is giving away a gift basket packed with great wine essentials. The prize includes a hammered ice bowl made of metal, Riedel crystal glasses, a wine accessory gift box, a steel cocktail shaker, a happy hour napkin set, Bella Vita wine glass charms, Glacier chiller rocks, a Bella Vita key bottle opener, a silicone bottle net bag, local photo gift tags and a rustic bottle gift bag.

This giveaway is valued at $195.

Enter below.



Comments

comments