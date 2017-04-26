Fireworks show on for July

Fireworks will once again light up Shelter Island’s skies on a July evening this summer, but this time the display will be longer and Crescent Beach will have food supplied by Island restaurants.

That’s the plan, Brett Surerus told the Town Board Tuesday at its work session. Mr. Surerus and his wife Kelly head up a committee organizing the show. Fireworks by Grucci will be hired to put on the 60th annual Island display, and this year an additional six minutes will be added to the pyrotechnics, Mr. Surerus said.

The date is Saturday, July 8 with a rain date the following day. Food trucks and/or “pop up” tents from Island eateries will be on hand, Mr. Surerus said.

The Chamber of Commerce had always funded the show, but in March 2015 the Chamber announced it could no longer afford to sponsor the fireworks. A group of Island residents led by Mr. and Ms. Surerus took on the job. They formed a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and with donations from Islanders made the annual event happen.

Mr. Surerus said they were seeking interns to help with organizing one of the Island’s most beloved summer traditions.

