BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Thia Hatchet with her award-winning flower design.
The Garden Club of Shelter Island celebrated over 20 years of Daffodil Shows on April 22 with a spectacular assembly of blooms at Quinipet Camp & Retreat Center. The show was adjudicated by nine American Daffodil Society judges from around the country.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Eleanor Labrozzi took home 1st place for ‘Traditional Mass.’
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Lynn Pezold, (left) former director of 2nd division of Federated Garden Clubs of New York State and Dianne Bowditch, president of the Garden Club of Shelter Island.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | 1st Award ‘Sweetness’ for Ms. Bowditch.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Lida and Teseo Amedeo admiring a Stephanie Leowiz Division 5 Triandus arrangement.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Joan Bounocore with her award winning daffodils and calla lilies.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | Larkin Moorehead loved the miniature daffodils, and reached out for a sweet bunny figurine in the display.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTOS | Barbara McGee and Sharon Donno studied the blooms close-up.
BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO | ’15 Stems’ 1st Place and Special Award for Ms. Bowditch.
