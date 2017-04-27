Weekly Calendar: Thursday, April 27 — Saturday, April 7, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

Great Decisions, discussion of “The Future of Europe.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

Car wash, to benefit Shelter Island School class of 2019. Also, students traveling to Spain this summer hold a yard sale/bake sale on the lawn. School Street, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Family matinee, screening of the animated film “Sing,” directed and written by Garth Jennings, rated PG. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Henry VI, Part Three.” Facilitated by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

Birding for beginners, with Tom Damiani. 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. Bring binoculars. Register at (631) 749-4219.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

Snacks for flags, decorate youth services room and earn snacks. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

Star Wars Day, make your own light saber. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

66th National Day of Prayer, Island clergy and laypeople lead a service on the theme “For Your Great Name’s Sake.” 7 p.m., Youth Center in the American Legion Hall. All are welcome.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Friday Night Dialogues, linguistic professor Barry Nobel discusses “A Brief History of the English Language.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Kentucky Derby Members’ Party, 4 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Kentucky Derby on two large screens. Free for current members. All others $50 (includes membership). (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org.

Soul Collage, adults make cards that inspire with Jeanne Marie Merkel. 1 to 4 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042 to reserve.

Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, Perlman Music Program alumnus violinist Kenneth Renshaw performs with pianist John Root. 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. $25 for adults, free for students. “Meet the Artists” reception follows at 4 p.m. (212) 877-5045 or [email protected] to purchase.

“Spring in Mashomack,” an art exhibition by Island photographer Virginia Khuri. Sponsored by ArtSI. 4 p.m., Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 2: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

May 3: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, library. Free. Resumes on May 11.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

