Weekly Calendar: Thursday, April 27 — Saturday, April 7, 2017

EVENTS
THURSDAY, APRIL 27
Great Decisions, discussion of “The Future of Europe.” 5:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.
SATURDAY, APRIL 29
Car wash, to benefit Shelter Island School class of 2019. Also, students traveling to Spain this summer hold a yard sale/bake sale on the lawn. School Street, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Family matinee, screening of the animated film “Sing,” directed and written by Garth Jennings, rated PG. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Henry VI, Part Three.” Facilitated by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.
SUNDAY, APRIL 30
Birding for beginners, with Tom Damiani. 8 to 10 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. Bring binoculars. Register at (631) 749-4219.
TUESDAY, MAY 2
Snacks for flags, decorate youth services room and earn snacks. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
Star Wars Day, make your own light saber. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
Ferry writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
66th National Day of Prayer, Island clergy and laypeople lead a service on the theme “For Your Great Name’s Sake.” 7 p.m., Youth Center in the American Legion Hall. All are welcome.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
Friday Night Dialogues, linguistic professor Barry Nobel discusses “A Brief History of the English Language.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
Kentucky Derby Members’ Party, 4 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Kentucky Derby on two large screens. Free for current members. All others $50 (includes membership). (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org.
Soul Collage, adults make cards that inspire with Jeanne Marie Merkel. 1 to 4 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042 to reserve.
Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series, Perlman Music Program alumnus violinist Kenneth Renshaw performs with pianist John Root. 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. $25 for adults, free for students. “Meet the Artists” reception follows at 4 p.m. (212) 877-5045 or [email protected] to purchase.
“Spring in Mashomack,” an art exhibition by Island photographer Virginia Khuri. Sponsored by ArtSI. 4 p.m., Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center.
MEETINGS
(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)
May 2: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.
May 3: Deer and Tick Committee, 10 a.m.
EVERY WEEK
Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.
Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.
Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.
American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.
Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.
Clase de Ingles, library. Free. Resumes on May 11.
Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.
Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.
Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.
Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.
Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.
PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.
Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.
Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.
Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.
Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.
Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.
2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.
Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.
Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.
Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).
Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.
Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.
Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.
Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.