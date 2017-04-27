What’s Happening: April 27, 2017

BIRDING AT MASHOMACK

Know the difference between cardinals and blue jays, but not much else? Like the outdoors and learning new things? On Sunday, April 30 from 8 to 10 a.m. Mashomack Preserve offers “Birding for Beginners.”

Come learn the basics — how to focus binoculars, use a bird guide and gather clues to identify birds with Mashomack’s Tom Damiani who will lead this walk designed for people looking for beginning tips, or those who want to improve their current knowledge.

Please bring binoculars. Call the program office at (631) 749-4219 to register or for further information.

SING ALONG … PLAY ALONG

In a new tradition that began last year at Shelter Island School, band teacher Keith Brace and chorus teacher Jessica Bosak invite community members and school alumni to become part of the “Shelter Island School Community Chorus and Band” by performing one song with the band and chorus at the school’s spring concert on Wednesday, May 31.

There will be three Monday rehearsals in May — on May 8, 15 and 22. The chorus will rehearse from 6 to 6:30 p.m. in the chorus room, and the band from 6:30 to 7 p.m. in the band room. Those with questions can Jessica Bosak at the school at (631) 749-0302 extension 105, or email [email protected]

CLEAN CARS, BAKED GOODS

On Saturday, April 29, the Shelter Island School class of 2019 will be hosting a car wash on School Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the same time, the 10 students headed to Spain this summer will be having a yard sale/bake sale on the front lawn of the school.

PRAY FOR AMERICA

All Islanders are invited to participate in the 66th National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 4 at the Youth Center in the American Legion Hall at 7 p.m.

This year’s theme is “For Your Great Name’s Sake. Hear Us … Forgive Us … Heal Us!” which is taken from the Biblical verse Daniel 9:19. Island clergy and laypeople will lead the program. The National Day of Prayer was established by Congress in 1952. In 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed off on the amendment, setting the date as the first Thursday in May.

… AND, THEY’RE OFF!

Wear your ascot and favorite Derby hat to the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn for the annual Kentucky Derby Members’ Party.

Festivities are Saturday, May 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. The race will be shown on two large screens in the barn. Current members of the Historical Society are admitted free. Not a member yet? Join today for $50 by calling (631) 749-0025 or visiting shelterislandhistorical.org.

GREAT DECISIONS IS BACK

The Great Decisions program held at the Shelter Island Public Library in 2016 was one of the most successful programs the library has hosted, thanks to enthusiastic support and knowledgable facilitators.

Great Decisions 2017 is now on the horizon. The first of eight montly sessions will be held at the library on Thursday, April 27 at 5:30 p.m. The topic will be “The Future of Europe.” The facilitator for the evening will be Paul Martin. Last year’s facilitator, Kirk Ressler, will return in May.

The program continues monthly with the dates and disccusion topics from May through November listed below. All sessions will meet Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

May 25: Trade and Politics

June 29: Conflict in the South China Seas

July 27: Saudi Arabia in Transition

August 31: U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum

September 28: Latin America’s Political Pendulum

October 26: Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan

November 30: Nuclear Security

To learn more about the topics, visit greatdecisions.org.

A program sign-up sheet is available at the circulation desk. Please indicate if you would like a program book. The cost is $25 payable at the time of the order. There will also be a copy that may be read at the library.

For more information, contact Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Sign your child up now for a summer of discovery at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Sylvester Manor offers Youth Programs for Little Sprouts (ages 3 and 4) and Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7) between July 3 and August 19 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Along with engaging in daily art, music, and yoga activities, children will plant and harvest vegetables, prepare and cook dishes using the produce they have grown, feed and care for livestock kept on the Manor property, and learn about the environment and history of Sylvester Manor.

At this time, Little Sprouts is almost completely filled (names are being taken for a wait list.) There is still availability for Young Farmers. Visit sylvestermanor.org to register. For more information, contact program director Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

Across the Moat

URBAN PRISON

Shelter Island’s Susan Cincotta will appear in Northeast Stage’s upcoming production of “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” by Neil Simon. Directed by Suzette Delia Reiss, the black comedy revolves around Mel Edison and his wife, Edna — a middle-aged couple living on Manhattan’s Upper East Side of Manhattan. Mel (Bill Kitzerow) is newly unemployed, having lost his job in the midst of a recession. To make things worse, the action takes place during a summer heat wave and a prolonged garbage strike.

Tensions are high between Mel and Edna (Ms. Cincotta), and are compounded by loud neighbors, noisy streets and a burglary, all of which drives Mel to the breaking point.

Performances will take place at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main Street, Greenport on Fridays and Saturdays, May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 at 20 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 5 p.m. Also in the cast: Philip Reichert, Kristin Whiting, Deborah Rothaug, Amie Sponza, Richard Gardini, Lisa A. Dabrowski and Alan Stewart.

Tickets are $16 in advance; $20 at the door. Order at northeaststage.org or by calling (631) 323-1425. Proceeds from this production will benefit the company’s 2017 Shakespeare in the Park production “The Comedy of Errors” directed by James A. Pritchard.

THE BEGINNER BIRDER

Have you ever wanted to identify the birds you see in your yard every spring? Or maybe you have heard that same bird call along the your favorite woodland path each May and wondered what it was?

If you have ever thought about moving past being a casual bird observer to being a birder, then the North Fork Audubon Society has program for you. On Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic, Pat Hanly, a local North Fork birder, hawk-watcher and nature enthusiast, will present common birds and songs to help beginners identify spring songbirds.

Pat is the new compiler of the Orient Audubon Christmas Bird Count, one of the oldest continuing Audubon counts in the country. He’ll start his presentation with the characteristics of songbird families and move to many of the species you regularly see and hear. He’ll also discuss the tools (binoculars, field guides, phone apps) that will help you in your journey. This program is not for the advanced birder, but all beginners are welcome.

For information contact (516) 526-9095 or email [email protected]

PARTNER IN COMMAND

Most first mates are not prepared to handle a boat, communications, emergency equipment or other necessary items if the captain should become injured or incapacitated. On Saturday, May 13, the Peconic Bay Power Squadron will present “Partner in Command,” part of the United States Power Squadron’s university seminar series, at 1 p.m. at West Marine in Riverhead. This course will provide the basic knowledge to help deal with emergency situations.

West Marine is at 1089 Old Country Road in Riverhead. The $15 fee includes a copy of the student guide. Register online at pbps.us/education/schedule before May 6. Learn more by calling Vince Mauceri at (631) 725-3679. This seminar is presented by the Peconic Bay Power Squadron, Eastern Long Island’s local Power Squadron unit.

COME TO THE CABARET

The hit musical “Cabaret” takes us back to Berlin in 1930 as two couples attempt to find happiness while the looming threat of the Third Reich swirls around them. Presiding over it all is the menacing Emcee, whose promise that “life is a cabaret” may come with dangerous strings attached.

North Fork Community Theater will present “Cabaret” Thursdays to Sundays, May 18 to June 4. Showtimes are Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is $25. The theater is at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck. For tickets, visit nfct.com or call (631) 298-6328.

