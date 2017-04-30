Perlman Music Program presents alumnus violinist Kenneth Renshaw in concert at the Clark Arts Center on Saturday, May 6 at 2:30 p.m. Mr. Renshaw will perform works by Bach, Mozart, Schumann and Kreisler with pianist John Root.

Tickets are $25 for dults, free for students. A “Meet the Artists” reception follows the performance at 4 p.m. along with “Spring in Mashomack,” an art exhibition featuring work by Island photographer Virginia Khuri sponsored by ArtSI. For more information, call (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected]

On Sunday, May 7 at 2:30 p.m., PMP hosts a Works in Progress Concert. PMP students and alumni will perform classical masterworks with pianist John Root. Admission is free and open to all. Virtuoso Society members are welcome to email [email protected] for reserved seating.

