What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

One of the best athletes Shelter Island ever produced, Cori Cass had his number 51 (see below) on the Shelter Island High School basketball team retired when he played his last game in 1995, after leading the team to an undefeated season.

Cori scored 1,375 points over his four-year varsity career, just one of six Island SIHS players to reach the 1,000 point mark.

His jersey now hangs in the Shelter Island School Athletic Hall of Fame, where the photo was taken.

Proud mother Linda Cass called us to identify the photo and Pat McGahey emailed with the correct answer.

