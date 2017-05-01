News from Goat Hill

BY ANN BECKWITH

The rain showers have made the grass green and the trees and bushes begin to bud. Perfect temperatures make it a beautiful time for a round of golf at the Shelter Island Country Club.

The opening meeting for members was held on April 30, followed by a cocktail party with food furnished by The Flying Goat restaurant. Nice to see many familiar faces.

The “Learn to Play” program is starting up. Contact Scott Lechmanski for information.

The Kentucky Derby Party is Saturday, May 6 at 4 p.m. Come sip a mint julip, watch the race while wearing your favorite hat. Hats will be judged!

The first tournament of the season, “Chilly Willy” is Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m. The sign-up sheet is at the pro shop.

The Men’s Golf starts Thursday, May 18 at 9:30 a.m. All welcome.

The Ladies Scramble begins Friday, May 19 at either 8:45 a.m. or 4 p.m. Non-members are welcome, just come up to the clubhouse to join the fun.

See you at the clubhouse. For all information, phone (631)749-0416.

Comments

comments