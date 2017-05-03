Earth Day project and celebration at Mashomack

The light rain on April 22 did nothing to dampen the spirits of 30 volunteers who celebrated Earth Day at Mashomack Preserve by helping to remove invasive catbrier vines along the soon-to-be-opened Laspia Family Trail.

Leather gloves, hand pruners, and elbow grease were the tools of the day for Shelter Island Girl Scouts (in photo above, from left) Grace Olinkiewicz, troop leader Lora Lomuscio (holding clippers,) Francis Regan, Myla Dougherty and Alexandra Brush.

And below is another group on Laspia Family Trail enjoying Earth Day in Mahomack.

