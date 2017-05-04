Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

Thomas P. Ritzler, 45, of Shelter Island was arrested April 26 in the Center, charged with trespass and harassment. He was arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum, posted $1,000 bail and was ordered to return at a later date.

Eric R. Sjursen, 27, of Patchogue was arrested April 28 for failure to appear in court on a charge of criminal possession of a controlled substance. New York State Police had him in custody at the barracks in Riverside on unrelated charges and handed him over to Island police. Mr. Sjursen was arraigned in Justice Court before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt and remanded to the Suffolk County Correctional Facility in lieu of $700 bail.

SUMMONSES

Ticketed on North Ferry Road on April 29 were: Kevin R. Pomerleau of West Springfield, Massachusetts for operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile phone; and Jose Saravia of Saint James for operating a motor vehicle while using a portable electronic device.

ACCIDENTS

Suzette K. Smith of Shelter Island told police May 1 that an unknown vehicle struck her car parked on Grand Avenue sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Damage was estimated at less than $1,000.

Ellen L. Gove of Shelter Island was driving westbound on Winthrop Road on May 1 when she failed to negotiate a curve and struck a ulititly pole, causing damage in excess of $1,000 to the right front quarter panel and axle of her car. PSEG was notified to repair the pole.

OTHER REPORTS

Students in the 7th grade got D.A.R.E. lesson seven on April 25; the 5th graders got it the next day.

Later, a caretaker turned in an item found at a Center property.

Around 9 a.m., a Menantic caller reported an audible fire alarm next door. The Shelter Island Fire Department responded. The alarm had been left outside the house, which was under construction.

Just before midnight, police investigated a 911 call from a cell phone; it was a false alarm.

The next morning in the Village of Dering Harbor, a passerby reported a downed tree on a road; the Village Highway Department removed it.

Also on April 26: Police continued an investigation in the Center; opened a new investigation with Suffolk County social services; and responded to an audible alarm at a Silver Beach residence that turned out to be caused by a low battery.

Early on April 27, police were unable to track down another cell phone call to 911. Later, an officer observed open garage doors at a Heights residence, but found no sign of criminal activity. Around 9:30 a.m., an officer responded to a Cartwright caller’s complaint about dogs barking. He heard no barking, but notified the dog owner about local laws pertaining to barking dogs.

Police investigated a possible scam call.

Around 6 p.m., a plane headed for East Hampton made an emergency landing at Klenawicus Field because of fog. An officer escorted the pilot to the South Ferry.

A gate at a Town facility on Bowditch Road was found to be open before hours on April 28; there was no sign of criminal activity.

Also on April 28, a caller said his kayak had washed away; another caller was concerned about a resident’s poor driving habits. An officer contacted the resident who said she said will pay closer attention.

On April 29, an officer assisted a person who fell off a bicycle in the Center, and an Iphone was restored to its owner. An officer looked into a complaint from South Ferry Hills about an ATV on the beach. The driver said he had permission of the property owner.

A Heights caller on April 30 reported a dog left in a car with closed windows; an officer notified the owner who opened the windows.

Later, a Shorewood resident handed over an item of found property that police determined was of no value and discarded.

A power failure set off alarms at homes in West Neck, the Center and on Ram Island; and a West Neck caller reported a noise coming from a device on a utility pole.

On Silver Beach, a caller reported early on May 1 that an unknown person knocked on her front door. An officer canvassed the area with negative results.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on April 25, 28 and 30, and on May 1.

