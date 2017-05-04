Weekly Calendar: May 4 — May 13, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 4

In the Gallery, artwork of Judith Brandenstein on view in May, library. (631) 749-0042,

Star Wars Day, make your own light saber. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry writers, writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

66th National Day of Prayer, Island clergy and laypeople lead a service on the theme “For Your Great Name’s Sake.” 7 p.m., Youth Center in the American Legion Hall.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Wii-U, young adults play video games with friends. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, linguistic professor Barry Nobel discusses “A Brief History of the English Language.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Soul Collage, adults make cards that inspire with Jeanne Marie Merkel. 1 to 4 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042 to reserve.

Volunteer Sign Up & Appreciation Event, 2 to 4 p.m., Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. Reception 4 to 6 p.m. at The Chequit. Reserve at (631) 749-0626 or visit sylvestermanor.org for details.

Kentucky Derby Members’ Party, 4 to 7 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. Free for current members. All others $50 (includes membership). (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org.

Kentucky Derby Party, 5 p.m., “Goat Downs” at the Shelter Island Country Club.

Alumni Recitals, Perlman Music Program alumnus violinist Kenneth Renshaw and pianist John Root. 2:30 p.m., Clark Arts Center. $25, free for students. Reception follows at 4 p.m. (212) 877-5045 or [email protected] to purchase.

“Spring in Mashomack,” art exhibition by Island photographer Virginia Khuri. Sponsored by ArtSI. 4 p.m., Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

“May-gration” bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. All birding levels welcome. Bring binoculars. Ages 12 and up. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

MONDAY, MAY 8

Rehearsals, for community members and almumni joining Shelter Island School’s May 31 concert. Chorus meets at 6 p.m., band meets 6:30 p.m., at the school. (631) 749-0302 extension 105 for details.

THURSDAY, MAY 11

Ceremonial ribbon cutting, for start up of Sylvester Manor Educational Farm’s innovative wastewater treatment system. Elected officials attend. 11 a.m., Sylvester Manor. Follow signs to the site. (631) 749-0626.

Mother’s Day Craft, make mom a gift to celebrate her special day. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shelter Island Library Book Club, discussion on “The One-in-a-Million Boy” by Maonica Wood. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

The Examined Life, a philosophy discussion group led by Wendy Turgeon. 2 p.m., library. Contact Jocelyn Ozolns to register at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

Becky Tracy & Keith Murphy, perform traditional music in Sylvester Manor house concert. Shows at 6 and 8 p.m. $25. Details, (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 8: Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board, 8:30 a.m.

May 8: Board of Education meeting and budget hearing, School conference room, 6 p.m.

May 8: Library Board of Trustees meeting, library, 7 p.m.

May 8: Conservation Advisory Council, 7:30 p.m.

May 9: Taylor’s Island Preservation and Management Committee, 9 a.m.

May 9: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

May 9: Planning Board, 7 p.m.

May 12: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play in multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Comments

comments