Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Maureen Jo Raynor-Johnston

Maureen Jo Raynor-Johnston of Shelter Island died at home on May 4, 2017. She was 75 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 7 from 1 to 5 P.M. at the Shelter Island Funeral Home on West Neck Road on Shelter Island.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, May 8 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church on Shelter Island, officiated by the Reverend Father Peter DeSanctis.

Interment will follow at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church would be appreciated.

Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Mrs. Johnston was the long time secretary at Our Lady of the Isle Roman Catholic Church.

