What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected] or phone at (631) 749-1000, extension 18.

Roger McKeon was the early bird, writing to us last Thursday morning to identify last week’s mystery photo (see below): “Anemometer by the North Ferry, no?” Anemometer — an instrument to measure the speed of wind — by the North Ferry, yes, Roger, but that’s only half the answer.

Ron Cyr called to fill in the rest, saying the photo is of the anemometer siting atop the vent for the Shelter Island Heights water treatment plant.

North Ferry General Manager Bridg Hunt verified the answers and noted that “the wind readings are available by pressing the weather button on our website at northferry.com.”

