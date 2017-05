Monday began bright and cool on Shelter Island with abundant sunshine.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there will be increasing clouds throughout the day with a high temperature reaching 58 degrees.

Winds will be out of the west between 8 and 14 mph.

It will turn much cooler tonight, with a low of around 39 degrees and light showers are forecast by the NWS between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

The wind will stay light and variable.

Comments

comments