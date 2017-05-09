2017 Prom night at The Pridwin

JUDY CARD PHOTOS | The students enjoy some quality time on the dance floor.
The 2017 Shelter Island School prom was held on May 6 and all four high school classes donned their finery and joined their friends at The Pridwin to dance (and eat) the night away. It was a great night to celebrate a great school year!
The seniors — Class of 2017
Mugging for the camera.
The juniors — Class of 2018.
Prom Royalty: King Tommy Lenzer, Queen Nicolette Frasco, Princess Lindsey Gallagher and Prince Luke Gilpin.
The sophomores — Class of 2019
Time for some silly photos.
The freshmen — Class of 2020.
Looking glamorous for the camera.
