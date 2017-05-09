Community

2017 Prom night at The Pridwin

JUDY CARD PHOTOS

JUDY CARD PHOTOS | The students enjoy some quality time on the dance floor.

The 2017 Shelter Island School prom was held on May 6 and all four high school classes donned their finery and joined their friends at The Pridwin to dance (and eat) the night away.  It was a great night to celebrate a great school year!

 

The seniors — Class of 2017

051117_Prom_Grouppose

Mugging for the camera.

 

051117_Prom_JuniorClass

The juniors — Class of 2018.

 

051117_Prom_Kingsandqueens

Prom Royalty: King Tommy Lenzer, Queen Nicolette Frasco, Princess Lindsey Gallagher and Prince Luke Gilpin.

 

051117_Prom_SophomoreClass

The sophomores — Class of 2019

 

 

051117_Prom_Saycheese

Time for some silly photos.

 

The freshmen — Class of 2020.

051117_Prom_StarPower

Looking glamorous for the camera.

 

 

