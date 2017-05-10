Richard’s Almanac: Don’t let scammers make you a victim

“Hang up! Hang up! Hang up!”

Shelter Island Chief of Police James Read could not have been more emphatic when I asked for his advice last week for seniors who feel they’re getting scammer calls.

“These people are pros using fake phone numbers that look local,” he said, adding that technology permits them to easily create what looks like a 749 local number.

The chief noted that it’s not just seniors who get preyed upon by scammers.

“I am concerned about anyone who might become a victim,” he said.

I wrote about phone scamming in this column about a year ago and have learned a great deal since then.

The scammers are out there and and they just do not go after seniors. They’ll scam anyone. It’s just that older people are more apt to be alone and welcome phone calls. Older individuals also tend to be more trusting that younger folk — but anyone can be a target.

Laurie Fanelli at the Senior Center told me about an elderly woman who almost lost everything in a scam attempt.

“Scams that target the elderly come in many different forms,” according to Nathan Carpenter, a writer for “The Complaints List,” who notes that some of the most common scams are about medicare, funeral arrangements and prescription drugs.

Sometimes scammers pretend to be a government worker or official medical people.

Remember, in most cases your Medicare number is your Social Security Number. Never give it to anyone over the phone — or to be safest, follow the chief’s advice and “hang up.” And also be aware that no one from Medicare or the IRS is going to call you on the phone.

Chief Read gave me a pamphlet on identity theft which has become common in our society. Identity theft can damage our finances and credit ratings.

According to the brochure, identity thieves can drain our bank accounts, make purchases with our credit cards, open new accounts in our names and receive medical care under our insurance, among other fraudulent acts.

The traditional tactics for these thieves is to commit mail theft, trash theft (that’s why shredders are so important), purse snatching and what’s called shoulder surfing — standing in line behind you and memorizing your card number as you punch it into a machine.

A great deal of this scamming can be prevented through many common sense steps such as shredding unwanted personal documents and receipts. Don’t carry a Social Security card unless absolutely necessary, never carry pins or passwords — memorize them, only donate to established charities, only store personal information and accounts on your own personal computer, don’t open e-mails that are totally unknown to you.

I have learned to carefully look at my credit card statements each month. It’s a good habit. I have done it since someone got in and charged some $1,600. Fortunately my credit card company noticed the odd charges and did not charge me.

I urge everyone to stop by the police department headquarters and pick up one of these very informative pamphlets called “Identity Theft, Protect Yourself, Know What to Do.”

