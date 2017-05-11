Paulette Ofrias, co-owner of the Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy with her husband, Greg Ofrias, has been named the 2017 Woman of Distinction from the First New York State Senate District.

Senator Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Jefferson) made the announcement Wednesday in Albany where Ms. Ofrias and other Women of Distinction from throughout the state were honored.

Ms. Ofrias and her husband are co-owners of both the Heights Pharmacy and Southold Pharmacy, both belonging to the Scott Family Pharmacy.

Mr. LaValle called Ms. Ofrias “a tireless advocate, devoting her time and talents to improve her community.”

She has served on the Southold Board of Education for 14 years and as board president for the past five years. She was instrumental in fostering a relationship between Southold and Greenport school districts that has resulted in their sharing the services of Superintendent David Gamberg and other administrators and expanding shared services and activities between the two districts.

That has created greater opportunities for students and saved taxpayers money, Mr. LaValle said.

“Under Paulette’s leadership, the Southold-Greenport concept has overcome geographical and social barriers to become a shared services model for the rest of the state,” the senator said.

Ms. Ofrias has been active in the School Athletic Association, Building and Grounds Committee and she is a member of the Board of Directors of the Southold School Educational Foundation. She has volunteered for St. Patrick’s Church CCD religious education and CYO basketball programs and received the St. Pius Award of Rockville Centre for service and commitment.

In 2014, she was awarded the North Fork Chamber of Commerce Business Award on behalf of Scott Family Pharmacy. She is a trustee of the East End Health Plan and serves on the East End Financial Group Advisory Board.

She and her husband have two adult children — Scott, an attorney, and Patrick, a police officer, who served as a summer traffic officer on Shelter Island in past years.

