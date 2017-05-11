Shelter Island Police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

SUMMONSES

Two drivers got speeding tickets on St. Mary’s Road, where there is a 35-mph limit. Eileen J. Falcon of Mastic was ticketed on May 3 for speeding 45 miles per hour and Margaret S. Lauber of Greenport on May 8 for speeding 49 miles per hour.

On May 4, Victor Claros-Mendoza of Brentwood and Edgardo Rodriguez of Flushing were ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device on New York Avenue.

Peter Olsavsky of Shelter Island was ticketed on North Ferry Road on May 7 for driving an uninspected motor vehicle.

Police also issued warnings to two drivers last week.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 2, police: Helped a resident track down an erroneous accident report; warned a Silver Beach dog owner that further complaints about the dog’s behavior might lead to enforcement; got drivers of cars blocking a Menantic area landing to move; directed North Ferry traffic backed up to Bridge Street; and found secure a Center residence where an automated burglary alarm had sounded.

A police officer met May 3 with school officials to plan D.A.R.E. graduation; an officer notified a utility company about a wire down in the Center; a resident made a report for informational purposes; and a caller complained of cars speeding on St. Mary’s Road.

Also May 3, a caller complained that he’d been clamming off Ram Island and observed someone spraying a substance that was borne by the wind to his boat, and that covered him, leaving a sweet taste in his mouth, and his catch, which he dumped at the loss of a day’s pay.

Police determined that All Island Mosquito had sprayed an organic substance called Essentria IC3 that is meant to sit on the water surface.

An officer reported back to the caller that the formula includes oil and rosemary, which may have accounted for the taste, and that the state Department of Environmental Conservation had no restrictions on spraying the substance in windy conditions.

A Westmoreland caller reported a fire was burning on a neighboring lawn on May 4. The responding officer told the neighbor, who was burning a small pile of leaves, to put the fire out and obtain a permit for future burns.

Police passed along to the Building Department a report May 5 of possible overcrowding at a Center residence. The caller also complained suspicious people were coming and going at all hours and requested additional patrols.

Also May 5, the Highway Department trimmed a dangling tree limb that was resting on a utility wire and the Fire Department responded to an automated alarm at a West Neck residence that proved to be caused by a faulty sensor.

A loon in distress, spotted by a passerby in the West Neck area on May 6, was returned to a nearby bay by a police officer.

Dogs were reported to be barking in a Center home for at least 20 minutes around 3:30 in the morning on May 7; the responding officer banged on the front door but was unable to awaken the owner, who was later contacted by phone and advised of the complaint.

About 45 minutes later, a concerned parent reported his son had not returned from a post-prom party; a police officer found the young man sleeping at the residence where the party had been held and escorted him home.

On May 7, a Longview caller reported an injured deer but police were not able to locate it and a resident reported that her car had been hit by a rock, causing minor damage.

Automated burglary alarms went off on May 8, one triggered by workers who did not have home’s alarm code, the other by a brief power failure. A dog owner reported the dog had escaped from a fenced yeard in the Center. Later, two dogs reported at large were found by their owner.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 2, May 5 and May 6.

