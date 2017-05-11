What’s Happening: May 11, 2017

PTSA HOSTS ‘SCREENAGERS’ AND A BOOK FAIR

Are you concerned about your children’s use of social media or the amount of time they spend on video games? On Friday, May 12, the Shelter Island PTSA hosts a viewing of “Screenagers,” a documentary by physician and filmmaker Delaney Ruston that explores the struggles of social media, video games, academics and internet. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. in the Shelter Island School auditorium. (This event was rescheduled from March).

Also coming up at the school is the Scholastic Book Fair which runs May 16 to 18. The PTSA is excited to announce that profits from the book fair will subsidize a new summer camp for students in grades K through 8 during the month of July. Details about the camp will be sent to parents shortly.

COME ON AND JOIN THE BAND (AND CHORUS)

In a tradition that began last year at Shelter Island School, band teacher Keith Brace and chorus teacher Jessica Bosak invite community members and school alumni to become part of the “Shelter Island School Community Chorus and Band” by performing one song with the band and chorus at the school’s spring concert on Wednesday, May 31.

In advance of the concert, the school’s music department will be holding music rehearsals for community members to sing and play with the secondary students. Rehearsals are May 15 and May 22 in the music rooms. Chorus will rehears from 6 to 6:30 p.m. while the band will rehearse from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Please contact Jessica Bosak ([email protected] ) with any questions. They hope to see you there!

ALL SYSTEMS FLOW

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm recently installed an innovative wastewater treatment system — the first of its kind in Suffolk County.

To celebrate the event, on May 11 at 11 a.m., Sylvester Manor will hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting and toilet flushing to officially start up operation of the treatment system.Public officials will be on hand at the cermony.

PLANTS FOR MOM

Sylvester Manor Educational Farm hosts a Mother’s Day Plant Sale on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Farmstand on Manwaring Road. Stop by to buy herbs, flowers, and vegetable seedlings for mom. Call (631) 749-0626 for details.

GO FOR BAROQUE

Basically Baroque will present a concert on Sunday, May 14 at 3 p.m. at the Shelter Island First Presbyterian Church. The concert will feature music by JS Bach, Handel Telemann, Benda and JC Bach. The artists will be Linda Betjeman, keyboard, Bill Packard, flute, Dan Skabeikis, violin and Jeannie Woelker, cello.

HAY BEACH MEETING

Shelter Island Town Councilwoman Amber Brach Williams will be the guest speaker at the spring meeting of the Hay Beach Property Owners Assocation. The meeting will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 3 to 5 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Refreshments will be served. For more informaiton visit haybeachshelterisland.com.

2017 CITIZENSHIP AWARD

Each year, the Shelter Island Lions Club bestows its Citizenship Award on an individual (or two) who embodies the spirit of volunteerism in the community. This year’s recipients of the award will be Tippi and Al Bevan who run the Shelter Island Food Pantry and deliver food to homebound Islanders thorugh Meals on Wheels.

Members of the Lions Club will present the award to the Bevans at a dinner on Thursday, May 25 at The Pridwin. Tickets are $45 and will be available at the library.

BIRDS AND BREAKFAST

It’s back! Mashomack Preserve’s annual early morning birdwatch and breakfast is an eye and ear-opener. Rise and Shine on Sunday, May 14 for a 6 to 9 a.m. outing at the preserve. Particpants will break into teams, each led by an expert birder, to identify as many species as possible by both sight and song.

The friendly competition culminates over a delicious breakfast in the Manor House. The cost is $20 for the guided walk and breakfast. Bring binoculars. Ages 12 and up welcome. Call (631) 749-4219 to register or e-mail [email protected]

CALLING ALL VENDORS

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church holds a Spring Craft and Gift Fair on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Vendors can reserve space by calling (631) 749-0770 or emailing [email protected] Indoor table space will be provided and is $25 for a half table (4 feet by 30 inches), or $40 for a full table (8 feet by 30 inches). For outdoor space, vendors provide tent and table ($25 for 12 foot square area).

Artisans and vendors of new items are encouraged reserve space. No yard sale items allowed. The fair runs rain or shine.

OPERA AND BROADWAY

In celebrating its 40th Anniversary with concerts of returning artists that were audience favorites, the Shelter Island Friends of Music will present “Opera Classics & Broadway Favorites” by the velvet-voiced baritone, Dominic Inferrera, who was proclaimed by the New York Times as “a standout,” and “dynamic.”

The concert is Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and Mr. Inferrera will be performing works by Verdi, Mozart, Ravel, Leigh and Darion, Rodgers and Hammerstien, Lerner and Lowe, Porter, and Sondheim. A meet-the-artist post-concert reception follows. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. Visit the Shelter Island Friends of Music at facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

WOMEN’S CLUB LAST MEETING FOR THE SEASON

The Shelter Island Women’s Club will close out its season with an informal meeting at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 6 at noon.

Members and guests should bring a cold dish or appetizers to share and their own beverage. Materials will be available for a craft activity. All are welcome and a monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.

SUMMER AT THE MANOR

Space is still available for a summer of discovery for Young Farmers (ages 5 to 7) at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm. The programs runs from July 3 to August 19 from 9 a.m. to noon and along with engaging in daily art, music, and yoga activities, children will plant and harvest vegetables, prepare and cook dishes using the produce they have grown, feed and care for livestock kept on the Manor property, and learn about the environment and history of Sylvester Manor.

The Little Sprouts program for ages 3 and 4 is full, but names are being taken for a wait list. Visit sylvestermanor.org to register. For more information, contact Caroline Scudder at [email protected]

GREAT DECISIONS IS BACK

The Great Decisions program held at the Shelter Island Public Library in 2016 was one of the most successful programs the library has hosted, thanks to enthusiastic support and knowledgable facilitators.

Great Decisions 2017 is now up and running. The second of eight montly sessions will be held at the library on Thursday, May 25 at 5:30 p.m. The topic will be “ Trade and Politics.” The facilitator for the evening will be Kirk Ressler, who led the program in 2016.

The program continues monthly with the dates and discussion topics from June through November listed below. All sessions will meet Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

June 29: Conflict in the South China Seas

July 27: Saudi Arabia in Transition

August 31: U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum

September 28: Latin America’s Political Pendulum

October 26: Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan

November 30: Nuclear Security

To learn more about the topics, visit greatdecisions.org.

A program sign-up sheet is available at the circulation desk. Please indicate if you would like a program book. The cost is $25 payable at the time of the order. There will also be a copy that may be read at the library.

For more information, contact Jocelyn Ozolins at [email protected] or (631) 749-0042 extension 107.

READ AS YOU GO

Mashomack Preserve’s “Book-in-the-Woods” for the month of May is “When Rain Falls” by Melissa Stewart. Come for a half-mile walk and read a story as you go. Pages of the book are mounted along the trail for families to enjoy. What do animals do in the rain? Learn how squirrels, birds and other critters stay dry- or not on this family-friendly book trail.

Across the Moat URBAN PRISON Shelter Island’s Susan Cincotta will appear in Northeast Stage’s upcoming production of “The Prisoner of Second Avenue” by Neil Simon. Directed by Suzette Delia Reiss, the black comedy revolves around Mel Edison and his wife, Edna — a middle-aged couple living on Manhattan’s Upper East Side of Manhattan. Mel (Bill Kitzerow) is newly unemployed, having lost his job in the midst of a recession. To make things worse, the action takes place during a summer heat wave and a prolonged garbage strike. Tensions are high between Mel and Edna (Ms. Cincotta), and are compounded by loud neighbors, noisy streets and a burglary, all of which drives Mel to the breaking point. Performances will take place at Holy Trinity Church, 768 Main Street, Greenport on Fridays and Saturdays, May 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 at 20 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 5 p.m. Also in the cast: Philip Reichert, Kristin Whiting, Deborah Rothaug, Amie Sponza, Richard Gardini, Lisa A. Dabrowski and Alan Stewart. Tickets are $16 in advance; $20 at the door. Order at northeaststage.org or by calling (631) 323-1425. Proceeds from this production will benefit the company’s 2017 Shakespeare in the Park production “The Comedy of Errors” directed by James A. Pritchard. THE BEGINNER BIRDER Have you ever wanted to identify the birds you see in your yard every spring? Or maybe you have heard that same bird call along the your favorite woodland path each May and wondered what it was? If you have ever thought about moving past being a casual bird observer to being a birder, then the North Fork Audubon Society has program for you. On Friday, May 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Peconic Lane Community Center, 1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic, Pat Hanly, a local North Fork birder, hawk-watcher and nature enthusiast, will present common birds and songs to help beginners identify spring songbirds. Pat is the new compiler of the Orient Audubon Christmas Bird Count, one of the oldest continuing Audubon counts in the country. He’ll start his presentation with the characteristics of songbird families and move to many of the species you regularly see and hear. He’ll also discuss the tools (binoculars, field guides, phone apps) that will help you in your journey. This program is not for the advanced birder, but all beginners are welcome. For information contact (516) 526-9095 or email [email protected] MAY IS FOR BIRD LOVERS This is “Maygration” time, which means there are many great parks and preserves on the North Fork to view migration birds at this time of year. Join Tom Damiani and the North Fork Audubon Society for the “spot du jour” each Tuesday in May to see spectacular warblers, tanagers, and flycatchers. Meet at the Red House at Inlet Pond County Park at 8 a.m. Please register by callling Tom at (631) 275-3202 or email [email protected] PARTNER IN COMMAND Most first mates are not prepared to handle a boat, communications, emergency equipment or other necessary items if the captain should become injured or incapacitated. On Saturday, May 13, the Peconic Bay Power Squadron will present “Partner in Command,” part of the United States Power Squadron’s university seminar series, at 1 p.m. at West Marine in Riverhead. This course will provide the basic knowledge to help deal with emergency situations. West Marine is at 1089 Old Country Road in Riverhead. The $15 fee includes a copy of the student guide. Register online at pbps.us/education/schedule before May 6. Learn more by calling Vince Mauceri at (631) 725-3679. This seminar is presented by the Peconic Bay Power Squadron, Eastern Long Island’s local Power Squadron unit. COME TO THE CABARET The hit musical “Cabaret” takes us back to Berlin in 1930 as two couples attempt to find happiness while the looming threat of the Third Reich swirls around them. Presiding over it all is the menacing Emcee, whose promise that “life is a cabaret” may come with dangerous strings attached. North Fork Community Theater will present “Cabaret” Thursdays to Sundays, May 18 to June 4. Showtimes are Thursday to Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Admission is $25. The theater is at 12700 Old Sound Avenue in Mattituck. For tickets, visit nfct.com or call (631) 298-6328.

