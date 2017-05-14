Mother’s Day Fun Facts

Just the facts, ma’am

• Anna Jarvis organized the first Mother’s Day observances in Grafton, West Virginia and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 10, 1908. As the annual celebration became popular around the country, Ms. Jarvis became the driving force behind Mother’s Day. After requesting members of Congress set aside a day to honor mothers, they finally agreed in 1914, designating the second Sunday in May as Mother’s Day.

• There were 43.5 million mothers between the ages of 15 and 50 in 2014. These mothers gave birth to 95.8 million children.

• The most popular baby names for boys and girls, respectively, in 2015 were Noah and Emma.

• There were 13,419 florists nationwide in 2015.

• The number of employees of greeting-card publishers was 14,162 in 2015.

• In 2015, there were 888,357 people who were paid to take care of children at one of the 74,589 child day care services across the country.

• There were 9.8 million single mothers living with children younger than 18 in 2016, up from 7.7 million in 1985.

• Babies go through 2,500 to 3,000 diapers in their first year of life.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Sources: United States Census Bureau, Social Security Administration, County Business Patterns: 2015 (NAICS 45311), America’s Families and Living Arrangements: 2016, Table FG6; thesuburbanmom.com

