Shelter Island Justice Court reports

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on May 8, 2017 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench for Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt.

Loren R. Card of Groton, Connecticut pleaded guilty to speeding 45 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone, reduced from 59 miles per hour, and was fined $150 plus $93.

Vincent G. Flauto of Greenport pleaded guilty to driving at an imprudent speed and was fined $100 plus $93; charges of failure to keep right and improper passing were covered under the plea.

Pleading guilty to double parking, reduced from various charges and given various fines, were: Aidan L. Monti of Shelter Island reduced from improper passing, fined $150 plus $25; Rachel L. Rushforth-Worrell of Peconic reduced from speeding 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, $107 plus $93; Prassanna G. Lewis of Riverhead, reduced from violation of miscellaenous rules, $100 plus $25; and Alexis D. Perlaki of Shelter Island reduced from speeding 50 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, $100 plus $25.

Five cases were adjourned to later dates on the court calendar, three at the request of defendants or their attorneys and two at the request of the court.

The following cases were adjudicated at Shelter Island Justice Court on April 24, 2017 as reported by the court. Judge Helen J. Rosenblum was on the bench.

Maureen E. Schulde of Hampton, New Hampshire was fined $2,000 plus a state surcharge of $400 for pleading guilty as charged to aggravated DWI. As part of a one-year conditional discharge, her license will be revoked for one year and she will have to use an ignition interlock device (IID) for one year. Charges of DWI first offense, a breath test violation and failure to keep right were covered under the plea.

Gerald A. Kestler of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, reduced from DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 of 1 percent. He was fined $550 plus $260 and given a 90-day license suspension. A charge of DWI first offense was covered under the plea.

Allegra C. Ervin of West Haven, Connecticut was resentenced on a DWI charges for violating a one-year conditional discharge. She previously pleaded guilty to aggravated DWI and was sentenced to use an IID for one year after a six-month license revocation. The new sentence includes three years of probation, and one more year each of license revocation and IID use.

Simon B. Galarza-Galarza of Riverhead pleaded guilty to being an unlicensed driver and was fined $150 plus a $93 state surcharge, and was fined another $100 plus $93 for speeding 40 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 46 miles per hour.

Cherry R. Joson of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to speeding 39 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone and was fined $150 plus $93.

Catherine M. Heimann of Shelter Island pleaded guilty to double parking, reduced from driving at an imprudent speed, and was fined $100 plus $25.

Adrien Eveque of New York was fined $75 plus $93 in exchange for pleading guilty to speeding 40 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 50 miles per hour.

Anthony M. Mcateer was fined $75 plus $93 in exchange for pleading guilty to speeding 40 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone, reduced from 54 miles per hour.

C.W. Isselbacher of Medford pleaded guilty to a vehicle glass violation and was fined $50 plus $63.

Fifteen cases were adjourned to later dates on the court’s calendar, 13 at the request of defendants or their attorneys and two at the request of the court.

