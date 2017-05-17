Sweet Tomato’s morphs into ‘Isola’

Shelter Islanders have said goodbye to the Heights restaurant, Sweet Tomato’s, but word came Tuesday that while the restaurant will have a new name and menu, it will remain Italian.

Brad Kitkowski, senior vice president at Alliant Insurance, and a man who splits his time between Manhattan and Shelter Island, will be opening Isola (“Island” in Italian) at the Grand Avenue venue.

According to Susie Dempsey Halloran at Starlet Public Relations, the restaurant is being readied for an opening this season, although Mr. Kitkowski hasn’t set an opening date.

The menu will feature “new Italian” cuisine and plans call for serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, Ms. Halloran said. Isola will also feature “curated wine” and a specialty cocktail menu.

Mr. Kitkowski’s plans for the restaurant are to “honor the history of the lively building as well as celebrate its past in the historic Heights district,” Ms. Halloran said.

Alliant maintains offices throughout the United States, including three in Manhattan.

