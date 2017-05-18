Editorial: Celebrating the Shelter Island Fire Department

Shelter Island honored its bravest Saturday night at The Pridwin.

Mike Johnson, known by generations of Shelter Island school children as “Fire Marshal Mike” for his entertaining and effective teaching of fire prevention and how to save lives, was named Firefighter of the Year for the second time.

Mr. Johnson is not just an able teacher, but wears many hats for the department, helping with multiple administrative duties to keep our firefighters free to do what they do best — train and be ready for action at a moment’s notice.

An organization can function efficiently only if there are people such as Mr. Johnson involved. They are the ones who perform tasks that are seldom acknowledged and will step in when necessary to take on any role, no matter how big or small. To be able to assume responsibilities is one thing, but to carry them out with efficiency is the true test of a person who soon becomes invaluable to the organization.

Several colleagues of Mr. Johnson praised him for just those qualities. He is an inspiration to all who have had the good fortune to be in his company and is a perfect choice as Shelter Island Firefighter of the Year.

Congratulations, Mike, and to your colleagues who chose you for the honor.

Speaking of service and inspiration, we add our heartiest congratulations to Jackie Capon, honored by the department for 60 years service to Shelter Island (see the Reporter next week for a story on Mr. Capon).

The annual dinner was also a time not just to look back, but to celebrate a new team in place to lead the department, headed by Chief Anthony Reiter. Chief Greg Sulahian has handed the baton off to the new chief with his full confidence and support.

The nephew, son, and grandson of volunteer firefighters, Chief Reiter has shown leadership in leading the Island’s volunteers to assist our neighbors when emergencies occurred, first with the Southold First Universalist Church blaze in March 2015, and during last December’s Sag Harbor Main Street fire.

Congratulations — along with our best wishes — to all the members of the Shelter Island Fire Department.

