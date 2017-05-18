Shelter Island Reporter police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENT

Anthony P. Farugio of Brentwood was headed southbound on North Ferry Road near Jaspa Road on May 15 when a deer struck the driver’s side of his vehicle, causing damage in excess of $1,000 to the left front fender.

SUMMONSES

Julio C. Ticuro-Lopez of Greenport was ticketed on Grand Avenue on May 9 for driving with an unsafe tire and for being an unlicensed operator.

Zachary R. Sanders of Hampton Bays was ticketed on St. Mary’s Road on May 11 for speeding 47 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Police also issued two verbal warnings for speeding and one for improper use of flashers during eight targeted traffic patrols last week.

OTHER REPORTS

The Shelter Island Fire Department (SIFD) was called out on three alarms last week that proved to be false: in the Center on May 9 due to burning food; another later that day was triggered by a worker at Dering Harbor location; and due to spray painting in a Center residence on May 11.

Also on May 9, a caller reported a man urinating by the side of road; when questioned the man said he had been checking his phone.

A utility crew and private contractor were working to repair an arcing wire in the Center on May 10.

Later, the police conducted an active shooter lock-down drill at the school, assisted by the SIFD, the Highway Department and Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services (SIEMS) responders.

Around midday, a caller reported a person face down on the side of West Neck Road; the responding officer was unable to immediately locate the person, who was later found in another location. An officer determined that damage to the winter cover of a vehicle parked on a Shorewood driveway was due to equipment failure and not criminal activity.

On May 11, a Center caller reported a missing canoe that was last seen in early December, and an officer assisted a caller in confirming the validity of a car registration.

A Center caller reported for informational purposes on May 12 that she has warned a person to stop calling her or she will file charges. Later, a resident reported finding an unknown person’s ID tag, and the Highway Department was notified to remove a dangling branch.

That evening, a Dering Harbor caller reported a suspicious vehicle.

A brief power outage tripped an alarm at a West Neck residence on May 13. Later, a caller expressed concern about the driving habits of another resident. That evening, a car trunk was found open by an officer patrolling the North Ferry parking lot. He contacted the owner who, it turned out, had accidentally left the trunk open while rushing to catch a boat. Nothing was missing.

A Heights passerby on May 14 turned over a wallet found near Sandpiper Lane, and an officer assisted a resident with fingerprinting for employment purposes.

Numerous 911 calls were reported on May 15 by the Southold dispatcher as coming from Shelter Island with the sound of landscaping equipment in the background. An officer went to the area where the call was generated and found numerous people working. The caller was identified and reported no problems.

Also last week, an officer provided the eighth D.A.R.E. lesson to the 7th grade on May 9 and the 5th grade on May 12.

AIDED CASES

SIEMS teams transported aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 9, May 11, May 12 and May 13.

