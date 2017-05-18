EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Virtual Reality, young adults play VR games with friends. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Ferry writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

Friday Fun: After school movie and pizza, young adults enjoy a screening of the film “Star Wars.” 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Friday Night Dialogues, John Spillane discusses the 106th Rescue Wing and his involvement with the events recorded in “The Perfect Storm.” 7 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SATURDAY, MAY 20

Saturday VR adventure, virtual reality program for kids of all ages. 1 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

“May-gration” bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. All birding levels welcome. Bring binoculars. Ages 12 and up. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

MONDAY, MAY 22

Rehearsals, for “Shelter Island School Community Chorus and Band” community members and almumni participating in Shelter Island School’s spring concert on May 31. Chorus meets 6 to 6: 30 p.m., band meets 6:30 to 7 p.m., at the school. (631) 749-0302 extension 105 for details.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

Green screen creativity, for kids of all ages. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Cookbook Club, discussion on Memorial Day picnic picks. 6 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

“Smart Senior’s Protection Against Fraud,” a presentation by Suffolk County Legislator Bridget Fleming. 11 a.m. Silver Circle, Senior Services, 44 South Ferry Road. Free.

After School Nature: Birds of Spring, a program for ages 4 and up. 3 to 4 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Senior Citizen trip, to Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. Bus leaves 7:15 a.m. for Orient Point. Particpants will buy their Sea Jet tickets at the Cross Sound Ferry office. Call Mollie Strugats for details and information at (631) 749-1456.

Café, young adults get creative and make something delicious. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Great Decisions, moderated discussion of today’s important world affairs. This month’s topic: “Trade and Politics.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

2017 Citizenship Award, to honor Tippi and Al Bevan. 6 p.m. dinner at The Pridwin. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club. Tickets $45, available at the Shelter Island Library.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Annual yard sale, begins 8 a.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Rain or Shine. (631) 749-0805 extension 5#.

Farmers Market, local farmers, craftspeople, and business owners sell their wares. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Museum. Saturdays through September 2. (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org for details.

Book Sale Room, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Richard III.” Facilitated by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

Family matinee, enjoy a small snack and a movie for all ages. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Battle of the Books, young adult participants meet to choose team names and discuss strategy for this year’s battle. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Family Fun: Hauling a Seine, come help pull in a 300-foot seine net and get a look at the creatures and plants that live in the sea. 6:30 to 8 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Barn Contra Dance, featuring music by Edith and Bennett from Sylvester Manor and legendary Yankee fiddler Jeff Davis. Caller Dave Harvey. 8 to 10 p.m. Shelter Island Youth Center. $14. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

Memorial Day Membership Open House, cocktail party on the Manor House lawn, 4 to 6 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Free. Call (631) 749-4219 for information.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 20: Village of Dering Harbor, village hall, 9 a.m.

May 22: Community Housing Board, 7 p.m.

May 22: Fire Commissioners, Center firehouse, 7:30 p.m.,

May 23: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

May 24: ZBA, hearing, 7:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 to 5 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play in multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

