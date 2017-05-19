News from Goat Hill

BY ANN BECKWITH

To all mothers, grandmothers, step-mothers, godmothers and mothers-in-law, the Shelter Island Country Club hopes you enjoyed you special day.

It has been cool and windy on Shelter Island this week but the warmer weather and sunshine has moved in. So get out and play golf at S.I.C.C.

A good way to practice your swing is to come warm-up at the S.I.C.C. driving range. Tokens are available at the Clubhouse, or play 9 or 18 holes of golf to help get the winter cobwebs out. Reasonable rates and no tee-time required.

The “Preakness Stakes” horse race is Saturday, May 20th, come to the Clubhouse to watch the second leg of the triple crown.

There is a special party planned on Saturday, June 10th at the Clubhouse. “George Blados Day”. George ran the club for a number of years as well as being the grounds superintendent for over 30 years. The Club

wants to thank him for all his dedication to the golf course, so join the festivities.

There will be a great “Island Living” grand prize raffled off as well as a Lottery Scratch-off ticket tree, a money tree and the famous “Capt. Steve’s Taylor’s Island fishing trip including lunch. More details to come, so save the date.

Hope to see you around the course.

