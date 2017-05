Jessica and Troy Beaver of Summerville, South Carolina have announced the birth of their son Alexander Christian.

Alexander was born on January 18, 2017 and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and measured 20.5 inches long. He joins proud big brother Benjamin.

Alexander’s grandparents are Brian and Gina Sherman of Shelter Island, Ken and Laura Bailey of Summerville, and Dennis and Corrine Girouard of Plainfield, New Hampshire.

Great grandparents are Herb and Judy Sherman, also of Shelter Island.

