The Perlman Music Program (PMP) has received a $250,000 grant from the Stires-Stark Family Foundation for the creation of the Stires-Stark Alumni Fund. Early on, Sidney S. Stark and her late husband, PMP Board President Morgan B. Stark, recognized the importance of supporting students of the program and its 500-plus graduates. As longtime champions dedicated to engaging the program’s alumni, the family is committed to upholding competitive compensation for graduates who share their time and talent as PMP representatives.

Alumni recitals and outreach events showcase the artistry of the program’s graduates, many of whom are professional musicians with leadership positions among renowned orchestras and faculties. This special gift enables PMP to fund expanding alumni initiatives with monies outside of the annual operating budget.

Last year, PMP presented 10 alumni recitals on Shelter Island ranging from award-winning soloists, Doori Na and Thomas Mesa, to world-class chamber ensemble, the Ariel Quartet. In addition, dozens of PMP alumni performed and taught as part of outreach events in New York City and Florida, and on the East End.

“I’ve long been a supporter of the Perlman Music Program and the wonderful, fortunate students who benefit from the camp on Shelter Island,” Ms. Stark said. “Now, I’m delighted to sustain PMP alumni with the respect and appreciation for their professional careers they deserve.”

“We are incredible grateful to Sidney and her sons, Nick and Mason, for this transformational gift to PMP,” said Toby Perlman, PMP president and founder. “This fund will allow us to continue to support our alumni community and serve the hundreds of music lovers who attend our concerts and outreach events. It is a wonderful gift that honors Morgan’s memory and allows us to continue on the path he felt so strongly about.”

The Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series continues this month with alumni violinists Stella Chen performing on Saturday, May 27 at 5 p.m. and Siwoo Kim performing on Sunday, May 28 at 5 p.m. For more information, please visit perlmanmusicprogram.org.

