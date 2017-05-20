Water tested from a Center well found dangerous for drinking

Supervisor Jim Dougherty released a statement Friday about test results from a well in the Center that found the water unsafe for drinking.

The release reads: “The Town, through its Water Advisory Committee (WAC) and the United States Geological Survey (USGS), has recently inaugurated water quality testing at four test wells on the Island, and the initial findings indicate high nitrate levels in the Center of the Island near the school. We immediately shared these results with school officials who indicate they also test their water quality regularly.

“Residents in the Center may want to consider having their own wells tested for water quality as high nitrate levels affect the quality of drinking water.

“The school, WAC and USGS continue to investigate the issue and the public is invited to the next meeting of the WAC Monday June 19, 7 p.m. in Town Hall when the matter will be thoroughly discussed.”

The tests, conducted by the USGS, found on two occasions last October that nitrate levels were above the 10 milligrams per liter that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Drinking Water Standard deems safe.

School Business Official Tim Laube, contacted by the Reporter yesterday, said that the well tested with nitrate results above a safe level is not used by the school. The school uses another well that was tested last month and nitrate levels were well below a dangerous level, Mr. Laube said.

