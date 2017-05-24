Featured Story

Shelter Island Police Officer Christopher Drake promoted to sergeant

MARY ELLEN McGAHEY PHOTO Marcia Drake, pinning a sergeant’s badge on her husband, Police Officer Christopher Drake at a swearing in ceremony at town Hall Tuesday

Shelter Island Police Officer Christopher Drake was promoted to sergeant at a swearing in ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday surrounded by family, friends and colleagues.

Sergeant Drake, an Island resident and 20-year veteran of the department, is one of the most decorated Island officers. He has been named Southampton Kiwanis Club Officer of the Year six times, and been given the Suffolk County Stop-DWI Award 13 times.

Sergeant Drake has received training in basic criminal investigation techniques and has served as the department’s field training officer for many years.

It was a notable week for the newly-minted sergeant. He turned 43 on Monday.

