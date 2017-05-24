Shelter Island Police Officer Christopher Drake was promoted to sergeant at a swearing in ceremony at Town Hall Tuesday surrounded by family, friends and colleagues.

Sergeant Drake, an Island resident and 20-year veteran of the department, is one of the most decorated Island officers. He has been named Southampton Kiwanis Club Officer of the Year six times, and been given the Suffolk County Stop-DWI Award 13 times.

Sergeant Drake has received training in basic criminal investigation techniques and has served as the department’s field training officer for many years.

It was a notable week for the newly-minted sergeant. He turned 43 on Monday.

