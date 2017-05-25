Mashomack Manor House, past and present

Built as “Bass Creek Cottage” for the Nicholl family around 1890, the 10-bedroom Manor House at Mashomack Preserve has evolved to fit the needs of successive residents, with the most recent adaptations completed by The Nature Conservancy last year.

The house was used as a private home until it was leased in the 1960s by a hunt club, which transformed it into a lodge for guests, adding private bathrooms to the bedrooms. The club also expanded the dining room and upgraded the kitchen to accommodate cooking for large parties. The grand front porch was removed and replaced with a brick terrace.

When The Nature Conservancy (TNC) purchased the property in 1980, the house was in disrepair. TNC considered tearing it down or moving it to another location, but instead undertook substantial repairs and upgraded the heating system.

The latest work was aimed at alleviating “overdue building code requirements while creating accessible solutions for special needs visitors” and producing “sustainable, or green, solutions that reduce human impact,” TNC said in a news release announcing the work in 2015.

Electrical, heating and fire protection systems were modernized and an elevator was added to make the facility accessible for wheelchair users and others unable to manage stairs. The long-missing porch was replaced and preserve offices were expanded.

The renovations also included the installation of a bathroom for hikers, accessible from the outside, an expanded and modernized catering kitchen, and the addition of a wheelchair accessible bedroom with en suite bathroom.

The Manor House is available for use by non-profit groups for conservation-related purposes. TNC uses it for meetings, training sessions, fund raising activities and educational programs, like the annual “Breakfast and Birds” event held this year over Mother’s Day weekend.

Conservancy members receive notice of events that include overnight stays. Registration is on a first come, first served basis and fills up quickly.

For more information, visit nature.org.

