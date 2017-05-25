Shelter Island Reporter police blotter

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ARRESTS

George J. Hand, 34, of Shelter Island was arrested May 17 for rape in the third degree, a criminal sexual act in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child. He allegedly was having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl, according to Detective Sergeant Jack H. Thilberg. Mr. Hand was held overnight and arraigned in Shelter Island Justice Court before Judge Helen Rosenblum, who remanded him to the Suffolk County Jail in lieu of $12,500 bail.

Stephen P. Dean, 48, of Long Island City, was arrested May 22 for DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 of 1 percent, driving on the shoulder and failure to signal. He was arraigned before Judge Mary-Faith Westervelt and released on $500 bail.

Reinhard Deutschmann, 42, of Hampton Bays was arrested May 23 at police headquarters for second-degree harassment following an investigation into multiple threatening text messages. He was arraigned before Judge Westervelt and released on his own recognizance. An order of protection was issued.

SUMMONSES

Christopher J. Placentine of East Hampton was ticketed May 18 on St. Mary’s Road for speeding 61 miles per hour in a 35-mph zone and for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Gong Li of Flushing was ticketed May 21 for failure to stop at a stop sign on West Neck Road.

ACCIDENTS

On May 16, damage in excess of $1,000 was tallied when vehicles driven by Forrest D. Barnett of Southampton and Marion F. Gleason of Shelter Island collided at the intersection of North Ferry Road and Duvall Street; police reported that Ms. Gleason, who was stopped at Duvall, misjudged Mr. Barnett’s speed.

June Shaken of Shelter Island backed out of a space on Duvall and caused minor damage to a passing car owned by Erin Nicole Karvitz of Southold reported on May 17.

FK Diffendorf III of Shelter Island backed out of a space at the Heights Post Office on May 19 and caused minor damage to a parked car owned by Vincent Tabone of Summit, New Jersey.

A.G. Tavernia of Yonkers sideswiped a truck owned by Mike R. Casciano of Medford that was parked in the North Ferry line May 17, resulting in minor damage.

OTHER REPORTS

On May 16: An officer and a PSEG lineman convinced a resident to move a car parked beneath a power line being worked on; a lost wallet was found; the Shelter Island Fire Department responded to an oven fire; and an officer monitored an intoxicated person in the North Ferry parking lot.

In the wee hours of May 17, a Center caller reported people speaking loudly outside. The responding officer found nothing amiss. Around 7 a.m., a Center caller reported finding two bags of empty beer bottles.

Also on May 17: another wallet went missing; a person was told to stop unwanted contact with a resident; a loose dog ended up at police headquarters; and a Center landlord notified police of plans to evict a tenant.

On May 19: 5th graders had D.A.R.E. lesson number 9; a resident reported a possible theft; a caller complained of a parked car facing in the wrong direction; a Center caller reported barking dogs; an officer cleared a branch from a road; a report was made of possible criminal mischief done to a parked car and the SIFD determined that a gasoline smell in a home was coming from a leaking chain saw.

A caller reported a possible financial crime on May 20. Later, an officer removed fallen lumber from a road; police handled calls about noise from a wedding at the Ram’s Head Inn at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., when the event was ending. Moments later, police told a person not to enter the property.

Later, an officer jump started a vehicle on a North Ferry boat. After midnight, a caller reported hearing gunshots near a campsite in the Center; the responding officer found a hunter working with a nuisance permit who said he was aware of the campers and did not fire near them.

An officer shut off a sprinkler at an unoccupied Hay Beach home on May 21. Later, gravel kicked up by a lawn mower was found to be the cause of broken glass at a Silver Beach home; a Jet Ski operator was advised of personal watercraft restrictions; and a Center caller kept two stray dogs until police could return them to their owner.

On May 22 an officer assisted a resident in retrieving property; the Highway Department reported that someone had kicked in a closet door at the Wades Beach bathhouse; and a Hay Beach caller complained about a neighbor’s noisy pool pump.

Also last week: police responded to three automated burglary alarms that proved false, the SIFD responded to an alarm triggered by high heat in a Ram Island attic, and police followed up on two 911 hangup calls, both false alarms.

AIDED CASES

Shelter Island Emergency Medical Services teams transported two aided cases to Eastern Long Island Hospital on May 18 and one on May 20.

