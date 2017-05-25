Weekly Calendar: May 25 — June 3, 2017

EVENTS

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Senior Citizen trip, to Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut. Bus leaves 7:15 a.m. for Orient Point. Particpants will buy their Sea Jet tickets at the Cross Sound Ferry office. Call Mollie Strugats for details and information at (631) 749-1456.

Café, young adults get creative and make something delicious. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Great Decisions, monthly discussion of important world affairs. Topic: “Trade and Politics.” 5:30 p.m., library. New members welcome. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

2017 Citizenship Award, to honor Tippi and Al Bevan. 6 p.m. dinner at The Pridwin. Sponsored by the Shelter Island Lions Club. Tickets $45, available at the library.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Farm stand, Fridays noon to 5 p.m. (also Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) Sylvester Manor Educational Farm on Manwaring Road.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Annual yard sale, begins 8 a.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Rain or Shine. (631) 749-0805 extension 5#.

Farmers Market, local farmers, craftspeople, and business owners sell their wares. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Museum on Route 114. Saturdays through September 2. (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org for details.

Book Sale Room, open 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Shakespeare in Community, discussion of “Richard III.” Facilitated by Becky Cole. 12:30 p.m., library. Call Jocelyn, (631) 749-0042 for details.

Family matinee, enjoy a small snack and a movie for all ages. 2 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Battle of the Books, young adult participants meet to choose team names and discuss strategy for this year’s battle. 3 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

Alumni recital, concert by violinist Stella Chen with pianist Drew Peterson. 5 p.m. Perlman Music Program Clark Arts Center. $25 (free for ages 18 and under). For tickets call (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected] More information at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Family Fun: Hauling a Seine, help pull in a 300-foot seine net and get a look at the creatures and plants that live in the sea. 6:30 to 8 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

Barn Contra Dance, featuring music by Edith and Bennett from Sylvester Manor and legendary Yankee fiddler Jeff Davis. Caller Dave Harvey. 8 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall. $14. Sponsored by Sylvester Manor. (631) 749-0626 or sylvestermanor.org.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

“May-gration” bird walk, 7 to 9 a.m., Mashomack Preserve. All birding levels welcome. Bring binoculars. Ages 12 and up. Reserve at (631) 749-4219.

“Family, Music and Fun!” for ages 4 to 10. Classical music, snacks and activities. 11:30 a.m., Perlman Music Program. Free. Sign up online at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

Mashomack open house, membership cocktail party on the Manor House lawn, 4 to 6 p.m., Mashomack Preserve. Free. Call (631) 749-4219 for information.

Alumni recital, concert by violinist Siwoo Kim with pianist Euntaek Kim. 5 p.m. Perlman Music Program Clark Arts Center. $25 (free for ages 18 and under). For tickets call (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected] More information at perlmanmusicprogram.org.

MONDAY, MAY 29

Lost at Sea Ceremony, in honor of Memorial Day. 8:30 a.m. Bridge Street, Shelter Island Heights. Sponsored by the the Shelter Island American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary, the Shelter Island Fire Department and their Ladies Auxiliary.

Memorial Day Parade, 10 a.m. Center firehouse. Ceremony 10:40 a.m. at the American Legion Mitchell Post 281. Children’s games and free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks provided by the Lion’s Club on the Legion Hall grounds. Sponsored by the Shelter Island American Legion and Ladies Auxiliary, the Shelter Island Fire Department and its Ladies Auxiliary.

Library, closed in observance of Memorial Day.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

Spring concert, by Shelter Island School band and chorus, 7:30 p.m., school auditorium. (631) 749-0302 extension 105.

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Mashomack summer programs, registration opens at 9 a.m. for grades 3 through 7. Programs run mornings from July 10 to 14 or August 14 to 18. Fills up quickly. Registration at (631) 749-4219.

Ferry writers, join in writing exercises with supportive group. 5 p.m., library. (631) 749-0042.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Chamber Music Workshop, opening concert features music from the Age of Enlightenment. 7:30 p.m., Perlman Music Program’s Clark Arts Center. Free, reception follows. To reserve call (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected]

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Farmers Market, local farmers, craftspeople, and business owners sell their wares. 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the grounds of the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens House Museum on Route 114. Saturdays through September 2. (631) 749-0025 or shelterislandhistorical.org for details.

Spring Craft and Gift Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Mary’s Episcopal Church. Hot dogs, hamburgers and drinks available. Rain or shine. (631) 749-0770.

Opera Classics & Broadway Favorites, a concert by baritone Dominic Inferrera. 8 p.m., Shelter Island Presbyterian Church. Post-concert reception. Sponsored by Shelter Island Friends of Music presents. Free. Donations appreciated.

MEETINGS

(At Town Hall unless otherwise noted.)

May 30: Town Board, work session, 1 p.m.

June 2: Town Board, meeting, 4:30 p.m.

EVERY WEEK

Alcoholics Anonymous, Fridays, beginners meeting, 7:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church. Open discussion Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. St. Mary’s; Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 7:30 p.m.

Al-Anon, Saturdays, 10 a.m., library, St. Mary’s.

Alateen, for ages 11 to 18, Tuesdays, 3 p.m., Presbyterian Church, downstairs.

American Legion, Friday night dinners with Stephanie, 6 p.m. For legionnaires, auxiliary members and boosters. (631) 749-1180.

Art Barnett Poetry Roundtable, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., library.

Clase de Ingles, Thursdays, 4 p.m., English class for Spanish-speaking adults, library. Free.

Essentrics with Laury, low-impact exercise. Thursdays, 8 to 9 a.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon, American Legion/Youth Center. Wednesdays, 5 p.m., library. Free.

Exercise classes, Tuesdays, 8 a.m., Saturdays, 9 a.m. American Legion/Youth Center. $5/class. Maggie, (631) 664-1476.

Farm stand, Fridays, noon to 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m to 4 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sylvester Manor Educational Farm.

Farmers Market, Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Shelter Island Historical Society Haven’s Barn.

Fit Fusion, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5.

Knitting Club, Thursdays, 5 p.m., library.

Mah-jongg Club, Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., library lower level.

PiYo, Pilates/yoga based exercise, Tuesdays and Thursdays with Julie Romanchuk-Weisenberg, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45). (516) 659-9155.

Poker Table, Thursdays, 2 p.m., Senior Activity Center. (631) 749-1059.

Senior mah-jongg, Fridays and Mondays, 1:30 to 5 p.m., Senior Activity Center, SCAC. (631) 749-1059.

Senior yoga, Fridays and Mondays, 10 a.m., Senior Activity Center, Fridays $5, Mondays free. (631) 749-1059.

Sensory exploration, young children play in multiple stations. Wednesdays, 11:15 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

Silver Circle Social Club, Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Senior Activity Center. Call (631) 749-1059 for details.

Story and a craft, Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., library. (631) 749-0042. Call for dates.

2Rs4Fun!, Wednesdays, 2:15 p.m., library.

Tai Chi, Thursdays with Fred Soroka, 6:30 p.m., Recreation Department, school gym. $25 per month.

Toddler story time, Mondays, 1 p.m., library. Call for dates: (631) 749-0042.

Total body toning, with Maggie Davis. Thursdays 8 to 9 a.m., Saturdays 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Legion Hall, $5 (10 class card $45).

Youth Center, weekdays 3 to 6 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays 6 to 10 p.m. Legion Hall, gym.

Zumba, Wednesdays with Callie Atkins, 5 to 6 p.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

Zumba, with Melanie, Mondays, 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 8:30 a.m., library.

Zumba Gold, Mondays and Wednesdays with Susan Binder, 9 to 10 a.m., Recreation Department, Youth Center, $5 per class.

