What’s Happening: May 25, 2017

2017 CITIZENSHIP AWARD

Each year, the Shelter Island Lions Club bestows its Citizenship Award on an individual (or two) who embodies the spirit of volunteerism in the community. This year’s recipients are Tippi and Al Bevan who run the Shelter Island Food Pantry and deliver food to homebound Islanders through the Meals on Wheels program. Members of the Lions Club will present the award to the Bevans at a dinner on Thursday, May 25 at The Pridwin. Tickets are $45 and are available at the library.

DRESS FOR SUCCESS

Dress for Success is a program that provides women who are just entering the workforce with business attire so they can maintain professional image in their new jobs. Now through Wednesday, May 31, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty in Shelter Island Heights is collecting new or lightly-worn business attire to help the women of Dress for Success.

Please drop off your donations at the office at 17 Grand Avenue. For more information on the program, call (631) 749-1155.

YARD SALE

The Shelter Island Presbyterian Church’s annual yard sale is Saturday, May 27 starting at 8 a.m. The sale will be held rain or shine. Donated items for the sale may be dropped off Friday, May 26 after 2 p.m. Please, no books, electronics or exercise equipment. Call (631) 749-0805 extension 5# if you have questions.

MEMBERSHIP HAS ITS PRIVILEGES

On Sunday, May 28 from 4 to 6 p.m., Mashomack Preserve hosts its annual membership open house on the lawn of the newly renovated Bass Creek Cottage. Gather with family, friends and neighbors to celebrate the arrival of another summer. Learn about Mashomack’s wildlife, nature programs, guided hikes, research projects, and how to become a member.

CAMP REGISTRATION OPEN

Registration for Quinipet’s Summer 2017 Day Camps and Community Sailing programs are in full swing. All day campers enjoy lunch, daily swim instruction, crafts, sports, nature exploration, games and adventure under the supervision of our team of trained counselors and specialty area directors. The final open house for the season will be Saturday, June 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Personal tours can also be scheduled. Visit quinipet.org or call (631) 749-0430 for more information.

MAY IS FOR BIRD WATCHING

Get in on the best birding of the year. Mashomack Preserve hosts a “May-gration” bird walk on Sunday, May 28 from 7 to 9 a.m. Learn to identify birds by sight and ear and document all the birds which are seen and heard. All birding levels welcome, bring binoculars. The walk is for ages 12 and up. Additional Call (631) 749-4219 to register or e-mail [email protected]

SWING YOUR PARTNER

Everyone enjoys a spirited evening at the barn when a it’s time for a contra dance. On Saturday, May 27 from 8 to 10 p.m. Sylvester Manor Education Farm will host a barn contra dance at the American Legion Hall. For beginners, an instructional session begins at 7:45 p.m.

Renowned caller Dave Harvey will lead the dancers accompanied by a band including Sylvester Manor’s own Bennett Konesni and Edith Gawler and fiddler/musicologist Jeff Davis.

Wear comfortable shoes and bring a snack to share if you like. Admission is $14. Visit sylvestermanor.org for more information.

SPRING CRAFT AND GIFT FAIR

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church will hosts a Spring Craft and Gift Fair on Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. The fair will feature a number of artisans and vendors with merchandise both inside and outside under tents.

The fair runs rain or shine and the church will be selling refreshements. For more information, call St. Mary’s Office at (631) 749-0770.

OPERA AND BROADWAY FAVES

In celebrating its 40th Anniversary with concerts of returning artists that were audience favorites, the Shelter Island Friends of Music will present “Opera Classics & Broadway Favorites” by the velvet-voiced baritone, Dominic Inferrera, who was described by the New York Times as “a standout,” and “dynamic.”

The concert is Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church and Mr. Inferrera will be performing works by Verdi, Mozart, Ravel, Leigh and Darion, Rodgers and Hammerstien, Lerner and Lowe, Porter, and Sondheim. Stay afterwards for a meet-the-artist post-concert reception.

Admission is free, but donations appreciated. Visit the Shelter Island Friends of Music at facebook.com/SIFMconcerts for more information.

WOMEN’S CLUB LAST MEETING FOR THE SEASON

The Shelter Island Women’s Club will close out its season with a meeting at the Shelter Island Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, June 6 at noon.

Joanne Sherman will be talking about her travel experiences. Members and guests will bring a dish to share and their own beverage. Materials will be available for a craft activity.

All are welcome to join and a monetary donation or non-perishable food for the food pantry would be appreciated.

NATIVE PLANT SALE

The North Fork Audubon Society’s native plant sale will take place Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Red House Nature Center at Inlet Pond County Park, 65275 County Road 48 in Greenport.

