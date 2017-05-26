The U.S. Census Bureau, which conducts extensive counts every 10 years, has just released its interim report showing population changes from July 1, 2015 to July 1, 2016.

For Shelter Island, the Census Bureau reports an increase of one year-round resident, with a tally of 2,412 in 2015 and 2,413 by July 1, 2016.

Among the East End Towns, East Hampton recorded the largest increase, gaining 44 new residents, going from 21,965 in 2015 to 22,009 last July.

Southampton increased its residents by 11, from 58,108 to 58,119 last year.

Both Riverhead and Southold saw populations decline. Riverhead lost 77 residents, recording 33,714 in 2015 and 33,637 last year. Southold dropped by 37 residents, going from 22,202 in 2015 to 22,165 last year.

