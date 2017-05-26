Perlman’s 2017 summer season kicks off

The Perlman Music Program has numerous events planned for Memorial Day weekend at the Clark Arts Center. The music begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 with the Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series and a concert by violinist Stella Chen performing Beethoven, Brahms, Chausson, and Waxman masterworks with pianist Drew Peterson. Chen, the youngest ever prize-winner at the Yehudi Menuhin International Competition, is pursuing a Doctor of Musical Arts degree at The Juilliard School. Tickets are $25 for adults, free for ages 18 and under.

On Sunday, May 28 at 11:30 a.m., it’s “Family, Music and Fun!” at PMP featuring a taste of classical music, snacks and activities ideally suited for children ages 4 to 10. Sign up online by visiting perlmanmusicprogram.org. That evening, at 5, the Stires-Stark Alumni Recital Series presents violinist Siwoo Kim performing a recital of Bartok, Brahms, Debussy and Ravel with pianist Euntaek Kim. Tickets are $25, free for 18 and under.

On Friday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m., the PMP Chamber Music Workshop begins with a concert at Clark Arts Center. Free and open to the public, the event features young workshop participants performing a musical soiree from the Age of Enlightenment with works by Beethoven, Boccherini, Haydn and Mozart. Guests should arrive 15 minutes early. Seats cannot be guaranteed after the concert begins. To reserve seats in advance or purchase tickets for other events, call (212) 877-5045 or email [email protected]

Comments

comments