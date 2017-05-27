What is that?

If you know, let us know. Send your responses to [email protected]

Tom Speeches recognized last week’s photo (see below) as the bench in front of the library placed in memory of real estate professional Gregory Price.

“I purchased my first home on the Island from Mr. Price, who was blind,” Tom wrote to us. “He showed me the house and knew exactly where everything was from room to room, and even the exact placement of furniture in that house. A real estate professional extraordinaire for sure. A great man.”

Comments

comments