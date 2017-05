UPDATE: PSEG-LI reported that the outage resulted from a blown fuse caused by an animal contact. Power was restored within two hours.

Power cut out for 117 homes in Silver Beach this morning about 6 a.m., according to PSEG, while the rest of the Island is unaffected.

The power company estimated that electricity would be restored at 10:15 a.m. The cause of the outage is unknown at this time, but PSEG reported there is a “pending investigation.”

