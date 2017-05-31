Jules Feiffer to speak at author luncheon at Pridwin

Guests of the Shelter Island Library Book and Author Luncheon have a huge treat in store. New Island resident Jules Feiffer — world renowned cartoonist, author, playwright and all-around wit — has agreed to speak at the annual event which will be held on June 10 at The Pridwin Hotel.

He and his wife, Joan Holden, also a writer, moved into their house adjacent to Klenawicus Airfield in January and they are pleased with Island life. “It’s a different world, quieter, low key, not revved up. Life here seems old fashioned and civilized.”

We found Jules in Manhattan where his musical, “The Man in the Ceiling,” directed by Jeffrey Seller who was a producer of “Hamilton,” was in rehearsals before its opening at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor. This project was 17 years in the making and will open at long last on Tuesday, May 30. Once he has launched his show he will return to his drawing board to work on the final graphic novel in the “Kill My Mother” noir series, which he promises isn’t autobiographical. (Nor is he advocating killing your mother.) In his “spare” time he has just completed the artwork for a sequel to his ever popular children’s book, “Bark, George,” which will be titled “Smart, George.”

Even though this octogenarian is a prolific artist, he says that his main occupation is cat care. He and his wife have two kittens and a near-feral cat, so he spends a great deal of time cleaning litter pans, sometimes getting up in the middle of the night for a scooping. He has won many honors in his long career, including a Pulitzer Prize, an Oscar and an Obie, but his next award may well be from the ASPCA for excellence in animal care.

At the luncheon, Jules Feiffer will be interviewed by multi-talented and award-winning journalist Robert Lypsite, who has lived on the Island since the 1970s and writes the “Codger” column for the Reporter.

The luncheon begins at noon on June 10 at The Pridwin Hotel. Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at the Shelter Island Library.

Don’t miss this very entertaining afternoon!

