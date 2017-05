There’s little chance of rainbows for today.

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for gray, drizzly skies and scattered showers until about noon.

It will remain cloudy all day with a high temperature of 67 degrees, according to the NWS, with a southeast wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday night there’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight with temperatures reaching a low of 57 degrees, according to the NWS, and winds remaining light out of the southwest.

