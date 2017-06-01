Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor

Women’s rights

To the Editor:

I read the reporting and letters to the editor regarding the “joke” Supervisor Dougherty told (“Dougherty apologizes for ‘lame humor,’” May 11). I have heard that offensive “joke” in so many contexts that I have become desensitized to it, which is the problem with such jokes.

They desensitize people to the sexism that is a part of our American culture. I am the first to speak out against such “jokes.” I have cringed hearing what comes out of the mouths of people I respect — politicians, friends, fathers/husbands of friends and colleagues. I then consider what I know about the speaker: his or her age, what I know about their typical interactions with women and the work they have done.

Having seen Supervisor Dougherty in action the past many years, having spoken to him and having seen him at town meetings, I know he is a supporter of women. I can readily spot people who pretend to support women based on my experience as a corporate litigator in Manhattan for 32 years. Lots of men talk the talk, but few walk the walk, as Supervisor Dougherty has.

What is critical are actions that either directly support or have the effect of supporting women. I respect Councilman Colligan’s past support as a health teacher to add domestic violence courses to the high school curriculum. I just wish he had thought more about the negative impact the short-term rental (STR) law he spearheaded would have on women.

Most of those who are attacking Supervisor Dougherty supported the recently passed STR regulation. They were not concerned about how the STR law disproportionately harms women. Two thirds of Island owners renting their homes are women. The two week minimum will make it very hard for a family where the mother works to vacation on Shelter Island.

The regulation will hurt the Island’s many women-owned businesses. This type of regulation shows women exactly where the supporters of the STR law stand. They do not care that the law takes away an income stream available to women, which income is already limited by virtue of their gender. They do not care that the law penalizes families with working parents by not allowing them access to an Island vacation. Supervisor Dougherty understands working families and women and thus supported a one week minimum.

SHELLY d’ARCAMBAL

Shelter Island

Uncharacteristic episode

To the Editor:

In these troubled times, when the so-called “Leader of the Free World” brags about sexually assaulting women, it is heartening that members of our community have stepped up to criticize the impropriety of a “joke” Supervisor Jim Dougherty told recently.

Having spoken to Jim about this at length, it is equally heartening to me that he has taken this matter seriously, accepts the criticism and sincerely understands the reasons behind it

Over the past 10 years, I have worked with Jim on a variety of town matters.

During 100 percent of that time, Jim has been a strong advocate for women’s rights and equality. Jim has consistently treated me with respect, as an equal and never with the slightest condescension. I have seen Jim enthusiastically support the appointment of women to town committees despite the opinion of some that the traditional “woman’s slot” on that committee had already been filled.

Even in those cases where we have disagreed, Jim has always given my opinion respectful consideration. In short, Jim’s actions over a long period of time have demonstrated his commitment to treating women respectfully and equally.

In light of the above, I am willing to give Jim the chance to move on from this one uncharacteristic episode; I encourage the rest of the community to do the same.

DEBBIE STRONGIN

Shelter Island

Standing tall

To the Editor:

I attended the League of Women Voters luncheon and clearly heard Supervisor Jim Dougherty’s joke. The entire room laughed at the “Borscht Belt” bit — it was in no way offensive, sexist, or inflammatory in any way. Don’t believe the hype.

Don’t believe the attempts at his cranky, nasty, arrogant enemies to smear his good name. We have been lucky to know Jim for a long time. Your taxes are the fifth lowest in New York State, thanks to him. There is a reason he is running for his sixth term. He gets the job done with a business acumen sharpened in the private sector and applied to the public sector.

How lucky we are to have him steering the ship as Shelter Island’s supervisor. I’ve worked with him on many initiatives. He champions, supports, hires, listens to and promotes women. He attends every public event on the Island, always says hello, is well known in Washington and Suffolk County whenever the Island needs help and returns every phone call and every email.

His dedication to the Island is unprecedented. He stands tall for women (and men) and children on the Island and every visitor. We’re proud to support him, and we’re proud to stand up for him when he is unjustly attacked. He has our vote, our respect and our gratitude, always. Stand tall for this good man who does so much for Shelter Island.

KATHRYN O’HAGAN

Shelter Island

Never a bad word

To the Editor:

Jim Dougherty has always been good to me. I’ve never heard him say a bad word or behave badly towards women.

He won’t say this, but he took care of his disabled wife for over 25 years at home with round-the-clock care. In no way is he disrespectful towards women. He’s a good man. People don’t stay in office for over 10 years unless they are doing a great job. His door is always open. He makes time for everyone. That’s him. Thank you, Jim.

DAVE KLENAWICUS

Shelter Island

Celebrating service

To the Editor:

As a longtime member and officer of the Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, I feel compelled to write this letter. Over the last three years, the Ladies Auxiliary has not received recognition in the Reporter for our yearly service awards. I do not know why, so I am letting everyone know the people we have celebrated. Please thank them when you see them:

2015 — Phyllis Powers, 40 years; Williette Piccozzi, 55 years and Florence Oenski, 65 years

2016 — Diane Blagburn, 20 years; Dorothy Ogar, 55 years and Sharon Surozenski, 45 years

2017 — Debbie Speeches, 30 years and Anita Cicero, 40 years

Hopefully, you will see our pictures and some recognition next year along with the men and celebrate all of us.

DEBRA SPEECHES

President, Shelter Island Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary

